De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m gold at world championships
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, wins the final in the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 23, 2022 11:06PM EDT
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Canadian quartet of Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, and Aaron Brown, won gold in the men's 4x100-metre relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday.
