Dean scores first MLS goal as Fire tie visiting Toronto FC 1-1
Toronto FC forward Prince Osei Owusu during an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Harrison, N.J. The Red Bulls won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 28, 2024 11:44PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2024 11:44PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Dean scored his first Major League Soccer goal in the 84th minute for the Chicago Fire on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC.
Ariel Lassiter cut back to evade a defender and the played an arcing ball from the left corner of the area to the back post, where a charging Dean tapped in a one-touch finish from point-blank range to cap the scoring.
Prince Owusu converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give Toronto (11-17-4) a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Chicago (7-16-9) has just one win and four losses in its last six games.
Chris Brady a save for the Fire.
Sean Johnson stopped two shots for Toronto.