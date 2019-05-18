

The Associated Press





KOSICE, Slovakia -- Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist to help the United States rout Denmark 7-1 on Saturday for the Americans' fourth straight victory during preliminary play at the world championships.

Jeff Blashill became the winningest U.S. coach in world championship history in the top division with his 18th career victory in 23 games.

Patrick Kane added three assists; Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist; and Frank Vatrano, Clayton Keller, Chris Kreider and Dylan Larkin scored a goal apiece. Goalie Cory Schneider made 21 saves for his third victory this tournament.

The U.S. is 3-1-0-1 in Group A and plays Germany on Sunday.

Russia beat Latvia 3-1 in Bratislava and leads Group B with a 5-0-0-0 record. In later games, it's Canada vs. Germany, Italy vs. Norway, Britain vs. Slovakia and Sweden vs. Switzerland

Vatrano scored the first goal off a breakaway with Derek Ryan as the U.S. took a 4-0 lead after the first period. DeBrincat scored 29 seconds later on a power play, putting the puck under goalie Simon Nielsen's glove. Keller made it 3-0 when James van Riemsdyk deflected a shot by Ryan Suter off Keller's back. Kreider made it 4-0 late in the first.

Nick Olesen scored at 4:50 of the second to pull Denmark within 4-1. DeBrincat padded the lead at 11:55 with tap-in goal, and Larkin made it 6-1 at 13:17.

Eichel scored his first goal of this tournament at 11:19 of the third for the final score.