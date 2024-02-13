

The Canadian Press





Decorated curling skip Jennifer Jones has announced she will retire from women's team curling at the end of this season.

Winner of six Canadian women's curling championships, two world championships and an Olympic gold medal in 2014, Jones wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that this season will be her last skipping a women's team, although she will continue curling mixed doubles with her husband Brent Laing.

The 49-year-old from Winnipeg will skip a team in the Canadian women's curling championship for the 18th time her career starting Friday in Calgary.

Jones and teammates went undefeated to win an Olympic gold medal in women's curling in 2014.

She and Colleen Jones are tied for the most national women's titles with six.

Jones and Laing won the Canadian mixed doubles championship last year and finished fourth at the world championship.