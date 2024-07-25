

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





The Canadian women's soccer team kicked off the defence of its Olympic title with a 2-1 victory over New Zealand on Thursday at the Paris Games.

Cloe Lacasse and Evelyne Viens scored for the eighth-ranked Canadians, who looked unsettled at the start but delivered a strong second half in the Group A opener at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium.

Mackenzie Barrie tallied for the 28th-ranked Football Ferns.

Assistant coach Andy Spence served as Canadian head coach after Bev Priestman volunteered to sit out. The Canadian Olympic Committee accepted her decision to remove herself from the match in the wake of a Canada Soccer drone scandal.

FIFA's disciplinary committee is investigating the federation, Priestman and two members of her coaching staff — both of whom were sent home by the Canadian Olympic Committee — after a drone was spotted above a New Zealand training session earlier in the week.

Before the game, Canadian defender Jayde Riviere was ruled out with an ankle injury suffered in a July 17 tune-up match against Nigeria. She was replaced in the lineup by Shelina Zadorsky.

Canada used a 3-4-3 formation with Jessie Fleming — who succeeded the retired Christine Sinclair as captain last winter — sporting the armband. Forwards Janine Beckie and Jordyn Huitema were on the bench along with midfielder Julia Grosso, who scored the winner on penalty kicks to give Canada the gold in 2021.

Both sides took some time to get settled in as the late afternoon sun covered about half the pitch. A few thousand spectators were in attendance at the 42,000-seat venue, normally home to French side AS Saint-Etienne.

New Zealand struck first in the 13th minute when Barrie corralled the ball after a low corner kick, spun and tucked it just under the bar behind goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Canada seemed flustered afterward and had difficulty mounting an attack. The New Zealanders played a physical style and didn't seem intimidated by the reigning champs.

A late press in the first half resulted in some decent Canadian chances. Nichelle Prince provided a crafty flick into the penalty area that Lacasse powered home in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Huitema and Beckie came on as substitutes early in the second half and both provided some spark while Fleming and Quinn helped pull the strings.

Canada nearly pulled ahead in the 60th minute as Quinn delivered a low header off a Fleming free kick. Goalkeeper Anna Leat made a strong diving save by the post to keep the game tied.

New Zealand was on the back foot the rest of the way. Fleming curled a long pass from inside her own half and Viens — who came on as a substitute just minutes earlier — one-timed it inside the far post in the 79th minute.

Katie Kitching had an opportunity for New Zealand late in the second half but her free kick from the top of the box sailed wide.

Canada will next play second-ranked France on Sunday at the same venue before taking on Colombia on Wednesday in Nice.

Canada is looking to return to the Olympic podium for the fourth straight time. Canada won bronze in 2012 at London and finished third again four years later in Rio.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.