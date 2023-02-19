

The Canadian Press





Mark Delgado scored the winning goal on a long-range rocket in the 52nd minute against his former team as the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Toronto FC 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Efraín Alvarez scored his fourth goal of the pre-season with Riqui Puig assisting on both goals Saturday night.

Ayo Akinola scored a consolation goal in the 89th minute for Toronto.

Alvarez opened the scoring in the 27th minute after taking a feed from Puig on the right side of the Toronto penalty box. Álvarez dribbled past three Toronto defenders towards the left side of the box before firing a low shot that went past goalkeeper Sean Johnson's outstretched foot into the far corner of the goal.

Delgado then sealed the deal, hammering a shot home from more 25 yards out.

The Galaxy, led by former TFC coach Greg Vanney, started three former Toronto players in Delgado, Chris Mavinga and Raheem Edwards.

"We're in a good spot," Vanney said after the game. "We're not a perfect machine yet, that's a work in progress. But nobody will be on Day 1. So it's continuing to grow and build and continue the process. But we're where we want to be and the guys are excited to start the season. Seven weeks is along pre-season."

Toronto lost three of its four games at the Coachella Invitational, beaten 3-0 by the Vancouver Whitecaps and 2-1 by LAFC and tying the Portland Timbers 2-2 prior to Saturday's setback.

Toronto opens the regular season Saturday at D. C. United while the Galaxy, which finished the pre-season with a 3-3-1 record, take on rival LAFC at the Rose Bowl.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2023.