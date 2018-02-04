

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Delon Wright had 15 points off the bench as the Toronto Raptors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-86 on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan added 13 points and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

The Raptors (36-16) have won five straight at home against the Grizzlies (18-34). Toronto improved to 21-4 on home court this season and 7-3 in its past 10 games.

The Grizzlies dropped to 5-19 on the road this season and have lost three in a row.

Memphis was paced by Marc Gasol, who had a game-high 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Andrew Harrison had 16 points and four rebounds while Mississauga, Ont., native Dillon Brooks chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds.

The Raptors jumped out with a 12-4 surge to lead 88-78 with 7:30 to play in the fourth. Then with 2:34 remaining, Pascal Siakam capped a 6-0 run with a layup, pushing Toronto's lead to 15.