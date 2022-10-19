Denis Shapovalov tops Antoine Bellier to advance to Stockholm Open quarterfinals
Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, returns to Steve Johnson of the U.S. during a singles match in the Rakuten Open tennis championships at Ariake Colosseum Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Tokyo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Shuji Kajiyama
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 19, 2022 1:13PM EDT
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on his way to the Stockholm Open quarterfinals after a 6-4, 7-5 win over Antoine Bellier on Wednesday.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired eight aces and broke on two of four opportunities in the victory. He also won 86 per cent of his first-serve points.
Bellier went without a single breakpoint opportunity in the loss.
Shapovalov, 23, received a bye into the second round as the fourth seed in the tournament.
He will next face the winner between J.J. Wolf and Alex de Minaur on Thursday.