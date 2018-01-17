Dennis Rodman checks into rehab after DUI arrest
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Rodman on Tuesday in what would be his first to the country since President Donald Trump took office. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Dan Gelston, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 4:26PM EST
The agent for former NBA star Dennis Rodman says the Hall of Famer has checked into an alcohol rehabilitation centre after a weekend DUI arrest.
Rodman's longtime agent Darren Prince told The Associated Press that Rodman checked into Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Patterson, New Jersey, on Wednesday to deal with his longtime struggle with alcoholism.
Rodman was arrested in southern California over the weekend on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Newport Beach police say Rodman failed field sobriety and Breathalyzer tests.
This is Rodman's second trip to rehab. He spent three weeks at Turning Point in 2014 after returning from a trip from North Korea, where he organized an exhibition basketball game involving retired NBA players for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rodman said he needed to decompress from the trip.