

The Associated Press





Derrick Rose has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the remainder of the season.

The move reunites Rose and Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who were together in Chicago. The Wolves announced the signing on Thursday morning.

Minnesota technically becomes the 2011 NBA MVP's fourth team in the last 11 months. Rose spent his first eight NBA years in Chicago, five with Thibodeau as his coach. He was with New York last season and started this season with Cleveland, but appeared in only 16 games with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland traded Rose to Utah, and the Jazz waived him before he played there. Rose joins a Timberwolves team bidding for its first post-season trip since 2004.