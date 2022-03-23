Despite late homers, Blue Jays come up short against Phillies in spring training game
Toronto Blue Jays' Gosuke Katoh of Japan (75) is congratulated by manager Charlie Montoyo, right, after hitting solo home run during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 23, 2022 6:56PM EDT
Orelvis Martinez and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back home runs in eighth inning but the Toronto Blue Jays still lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.
Gosuke Katoh and Santiago Espinal both had homers in the fourth inning for the Blue Jays (4-2). Espinal's two-run shot to deep left cut Philadelphia's lead to just 6-5.
Jose Berrios (0-1) took the loss for Toronto, giving up seven hits and six runs in an inning and two-thirds.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single up the first-base line for Philadelphia (3-2). It was part of a four-run inning for the Phillies, who never relinquished their lead.
J.T. Realmuto had a solo homer and drove in another run for the Phillies.
Cristopher Sánchez (1-0) threw two scoreless innings, allowing no hits and striking out three.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.