

The Canadian Press





Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is among those calling for instant replay to be used more effectively in the sport after Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Cincinnati Open due to a controversial call from a chair umpire on match point.

Auger-Aliassime lost a third-round match to Britain's Jack Draper on Friday. On match point, the Canadian hit a return that appeared to hit Draper’s racket and his side of the court before going back over the net, which would have been a point for Auger-Aliassime.

The chair umpire gave the point and the match to Draper. Auger-Aliassime pleaded his case to the umpire, but tennis currently does not allow video review for any cases other than challenges on whether the ball landed in or out of bounds.

Posting on X, Djokovic called the situation “embarrassing” and said it was “ridiculous” that the umpire couldn’t change his call based on off-court video reviews.

The world No. 2 and Olympic gold medallist said everyone watching on television sees the replay, but players are "kept in the dark."

Auger-Aliassime posted on social media that it was a tough way to lose, but he is moving on to focus on the upcoming U.S. Open.