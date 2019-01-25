

The Associated Press





Six-time champion Novak Djokovic set up an Australian Open final against second-ranked Rafael Nadal by routing Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic extended his streak of Grand Slam semifinal victories to 10, and advanced to his record-equaling seventh final in Australia. He shares the record for most Australian titles with Roger Federer and Roy Emerson. Djokovic has never lost a championship match at Melbourne Park.

The 31-year-old Serb has won the last two majors and simply overwhelmed the No. 28-ranked Pouille, who was playing in the semifinals at Grand Slam event for the first time. Pouille had never won a match in five previous trips to the Australian Open, and credited his success this time to his new coach, Amelie Mauresmo.

It didn't work this time. It was the second consecutive night where one of the old guard gave a tennis lesson to a potential up-and-coming star.

Nadal overwhelmed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in their semifinal match on Thursday.

Djokovic has a 27-25 edge in career meetings with Nadal, including their five-set, almost six-hour final in Melbourne in 2012.