Djokovic, Nadal trying to reach 3rd round on Day 4 at Wimbledon
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his men's singles match against Dudi Sela, of Israel, on the second day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 6:26AM EDT
LONDON -- Three-time champion Novak Djokovic will be in slightly unfamiliar surroundings as he tries to reach the third round at Wimbledon.
The 12th-seeded Serb is scheduled to play on No. 2 Court when he faces Horacio Zeballos of Argentina on Thursday, having grown more accustomed to appearing on the larger Centre Court and No. 1 Court at the All England Club.
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and British hopefuls Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund will be playing on Centre Court instead, while women's No. 1 Simona Halep and last year's men's runner-up Marin Cilic are on No. 1 Court.
Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka has to erase a two-set deficit against Thomas Fabbiano to advance. Their second-round match was halted by rain on Wednesday with Fabbiano leading 7-6 (7), 6-3, 5-6.