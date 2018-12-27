Dobson scores winner as Canadians down Swiss 3-2 at world juniors
Canada's Noah Dobson celebrates his goal against Switzerland during second period IIHF world junior hockey championship action in Vancouver, on Thursday December 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 11:15PM EST
VANCOUVER - Noah Dobson scored the game-winner as Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Canadians Cody Glass and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored in the victory.
Philipp Kurashev registered a pair of power-play goals for the Swiss.
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott stopped 15-of-17 shots for Canada.
Switzerland's Akira Schmid -- the netminder for the U.S. Hockey League's Omaha Lancers -- had 29 saves.
Canada has two wins in round-robin play, while the Swiss have yet to tally a victory at the tournament.