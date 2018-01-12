Donaldson signs 1-year, $23M deal with Blue Jays
In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson hits a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto. The hot corner figures to be smoking Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, when players and team swap proposed salaries in arbitration. Donaldson, Baltimore's Manny Machado, Washington's Anthony Rendon and the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant were among the more than 170 players headed to the exchange. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 12:08PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 5:26PM EST
TORONTO -- Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a US$23 million, one-year contact, the largest one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player.
The new deal gives the 2015 AL MVP a $6 million raise.
The 32-year-old three-time all-star, who was eligible for arbitration, becomes the highest paid player on the Jays.
Donaldson rebounded from an injury-slowed 2016 to hit .270 last season with 33 homers and 78 runs batted in over 113 games. The sure-handed infielder missed time from April 14 through May 25 with a calf injury, which also hampered him during spring training.
Donaldson was coming off a $28.65 million, two-year deal. He is eligible for free agency after this season.
"Josh is huge component to our team and to our success -- what he brings not only on the baseball field, but in the clubhouse," Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez told reporters reporters before an event at a school in Burnaby, B.C., as part of the club's winter tour. "Great dude to be around, great leader."
Donaldson has a .285 batting average with 111 home runs and 300 RBIs over three seasons in Toronto.
Sanchez also avoided arbitration, signing a one-year deal worth $2.7 million.
"I let my people handle it. I wasn't really in a lot of the talks, but definitely I'm happy."
The Blue Jays also agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Kevin Pillar ($3.25 million), second baseman Devon Travis ($1.45 million), right-hander Dominic Leone ($1.085 million), outfielder Ezequiel Carrera ($1.9 million) and left-hander Aaron Loup ($1.8 million)
Two key parts of the Jays' pitching staff that were eligible for arbitration, closer Roberto Osuna and starter Marcus Stroman, remain unsigned.