

Darren Desaulniers , The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Toronto FC is certainly in control heading back home for their Canadian Championship semifinal.

Drew Moor and Tsubasa Endoh scored as Toronto FC went on the road Wednesday and took the opening leg of the semifinal with a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Fury.

The second leg will be played at BMO Field in Toronto Aug. 14 with a berth to play for the Voyageurs Cup on the line, as well as a spot in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League.

Despite the two road goals, TFC coach Greg Vanney isn't taking anything for granted.

"I'm not overconfident to say that I'm going to take the next game lightly. As a team we need to go out and compete and win and do those things at home," Vanney said.

"They weren't without their chances and they're a tough team to play. They have an interesting style about them, especially at home and they're tough."

Moor scored in the 30th minute. Erickson Gallardo had a great opportunity to increase that lead in the 87th minute but he was turned aside on a nice stop by Fury 'keeper Callum Irving.

Endoh scored in extra time to give Toronto two away goals.

Chris Mannella had a great chance to tie the game for the Fury in the 65th minute but his shot was knocked wide by a diving Alex Bono in the TFC goal. Moments later Carl Haworth had a free kick from five yards outside the box but his shot went over the bar.

"It was a very tough match and I think in the first half we had chances to score but they were able to score on a set play," Fury coach Nikola Popovic explained.

"In the second half I think we possessed the ball more, we had more passes then them however we weren't able to find the chances that we needed to score and unfortunately in injury time they scored the second goal. We have to be proud but we have to find ways to score on our chances."

TFC had three great chances in the opening minutes but were unable to break through.

Marky Delgado fired a shot over the bar from inside the box in the second minute just seconds before Patrick Mullins found himself closing in alone on Irving after sneaking between two Fury defenders, but his shot went wide.

In the fourth minute Irving made a big stop off Endoh, who again got behind the Fury defence for a quick strike.

The Fury got their early-game jitters out of the way and had two great chances of their own midway through the half.

Haworth was awarded a free kick in the 23rd minute but his shot was wide of the target to the left.

In the 27th minute Bono made a save off an attempt from Christiano Francois, who was in alone after out running a pair of TFC defenders.

Moor broke through with the game's first goal as he used a scissors kick at close range off a corner following a corner from Endoh.

"I think we left some goals on the table early in the game. I thought our three first attacks we probably could have come away with at least one goal, and then we get a goal," Vanney said.

"One thing they do is they're not afraid to put the ball behind your back line. They always keep you a little bit unbalanced as you're trying to step up and get pressure to them."

TFC defenders Justin Morrow Eriq Zavaleta both received yellow cards during the match in the 20th and 49th minutes, respectively. Fury midfielder Wal Fall was issued a yellow card in the 79th minute.