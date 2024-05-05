

Harvey Valentine, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON (AP) - Eddie Rosario's two-run homer in the seventh inning broke an 8-8 tie and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-8 on Sunday.

After Jesse Winker doubled against Genesis Cabrera (1-1) leading off, Erik Swanson came on and got two outs, but Rosario homered to right center to make it 10-8.

The start of the game was delayed 85 minutes by rain in the forecast and it featured five lead changes.

Luis Garcia, Jr. had four hits including a home run and drove in four runs, and Winker added a three-run homer for Washington, which took two of three from Toronto.

Hunter Harvey (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. hit his fifth career grand slam for the Blue Jays , who have lost four of five. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits and drove in three runs.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah went four innings in his first Major League start since last August. He allowed seven runs - six earned - and six hits and four walks. He struck out six while throwing 92 pitches.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore allowed six runs - two earned - and six hits over three innings.

Guerrero's grand slam gave the Blue Jays a 5-1 second-inning lead and the margin grew to 6-1 in the third, but Manoah couldn't hold the advantage.

Garcia hit a solo home run in the third and then singled home two runs in the fourth. After Nick Senzel singled, Winker followed with a three-run shot to right center and Washington led 7-6.

The Blue Jays got two runs in the fifth to retake the lead, but Garcia's RBI single scored Jacob Young to tie it 8-8 in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Young, who left Friday's game in the fifth inning with back spasms, was in the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays : RHP Jose Berrios (4-2, 1.44) pitches the opener of a two-game series Tuesday at Philadelphia.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (3-0, 2.27) works the first of a two-game series against the visiting Orioles on Tuesday.