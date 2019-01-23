Edmonton Oilers fire general manager Peter Chiarelli
Edmonton Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli speaks to the media during the Edmonton Oilers' end-of-the-year press conference in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday, April 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 12:12PM EST
EDMONTON - Peter Chiarelli has been fired as president of hockey operations/general manager of the Edmonton Oilers.
The NHL club made the announcement on Wednesday.
Oilers Entertainment Group CEO/vice chair Bob Nicholson will oversee hockey operations. Assistant GM Keith Gretzky will inherit many of Chiarelli's duties, the club said.
The Oilers lost their third in a row on Tuesday night, falling 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at home.
The loss pushed Edmonton three points out of a playoff spot.