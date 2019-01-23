

The Associated Press





EDMONTON - Peter Chiarelli has been fired as president of hockey operations/general manager of the Edmonton Oilers.

The NHL club made the announcement on Wednesday.

Oilers Entertainment Group CEO/vice chair Bob Nicholson will oversee hockey operations. Assistant GM Keith Gretzky will inherit many of Chiarelli's duties, the club said.

The Oilers lost their third in a row on Tuesday night, falling 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings at home.

The loss pushed Edmonton three points out of a playoff spot.