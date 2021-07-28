

The Canadian Press





Defenceman Tyson Barrie is sticking with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers announced Wednesday that the 30-year-old free agent had signed a new three-year deal with the club with an average annual value of US$4.5 million.

Barrie had a solid season in Edmonton last year, putting up 48 points (eight goals, 40 assists).

Originally picked by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (64th overall) of the 2009 draft, the native of Victoria, B.C., has played 610 NHL games with the Avs, Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs .

Defencemen were a hot commodity as the league's free agent market opened on Wednesday.

The Montreal Canadiens landed Stanley Cup-winner David Savard, inking the 30-year-old to a four-year contract with an average annual value of US$3.5 million.

Savard finished last season in Tampa Bay after the Columbus Blue Jackets dealt him to the Lightning at the trade deadline in April.

The six-foot-two, 233-pound blue liner had six points (one goal, five assists) in 54 regular-season appearances and added another five helpers in 20 playoff appearances.

Columbus selected Savard, a native of St-Hyacinthe, Que., in the fourth round (94th overall) of the 2009 entry draft and he spent 10 seasons with the Blue Jackets before moving to the Lightning.

The free agency period opened with a flurry of trades Wednesday.

The Ottawa Senators sent right-winger Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Nick Holden and a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft.

Dadonov, 32, had 20 points for Ottawa last season, including 13 goals, while the 34-year-old Holden spent much of the campaign on Vegas' taxi squad, registering just two assists in 17 regular season appearances.

In other trade action, the Edmonton Oilers dealt defenceman Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes for left-winger Warren Foegele.

The 24-year-old Bear struggled with a concussion last season, tallying eight points (two goals, six assists) in 43 regular-season contests.

Foegele, 25, had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) for the 'Canes in the regular season and added another goal and an assist in 10 playoff appearances.

The Flames also made a deal, picking up defenceman Nikita Zadorov from the Chicago Blackhawks for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft.

The six-foot-six, 235-pound Russian blue liner had one goal and seven assists in 55 games for the Blackhawks last season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the rights to defenceman Brennan Mennell from the Minnesota Wild for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Minnesota with get the selection if Mennell, who spent last year in the KHL, plays 30 games for the Leafs next season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.