Ella Shelton was the first goal scorer in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League

Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont., beat goalie Kristen Campbell with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle to put New York up 1-0 against Toronto on Monday.

The defender's historic goal came 10:43 into the first period.

The PWHL regular-season opener was held at Toronto Metropolitan University's Mattamy Athletic Centre in front of a sold-out crowd.

The arena was previously Maple Leaf Gardens and the home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

The game was the first of 72 to be played in the six-team PWHL's regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.