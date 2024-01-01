Ella Shelton nets first-ever PWHL goal in inaugural game between New York and Toronto
Published Monday, January 1, 2024 11:58AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2024 1:50PM EST
Ella Shelton was the first goal scorer in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League
Shelton of Ingersoll, Ont., beat goalie Kristen Campbell with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle to put New York up 1-0 against Toronto on Monday.
The defender's historic goal came 10:43 into the first period.
The PWHL regular-season opener was held at Toronto Metropolitan University's Mattamy Athletic Centre in front of a sold-out crowd.
The arena was previously Maple Leaf Gardens and the home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.
The game was the first of 72 to be played in the six-team PWHL's regular season.
