ESPN's Jemele Hill leaving job at 'Sportscenter'
This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN distanced itself from anchor Jemele Hill's tweets one day after she called President Donald Trump "a white supremacist" and "a bigot." "The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN," the network tweeted Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, from its public relations department's account. "We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate." (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 7:55PM EST
NEW YORK -- ESPN says outspoken "Sportscenter" anchor Jemele Hill is leaving that role to write for a company website and do occasional on-air commentary.
Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist."
Hill says Friday she asked to be taken off the 6 p.m. weekday edition of ESPN's sports news show because of a "strong desire to return to reporting, writing and commentary."
She is going to work for The Undefeated, ESPN's website that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture. She also says she will be involved in some things that she can't announce at this point.
ESPN says her "Sportscenter" co-anchor, Michael Smith, will continue as a solo host.