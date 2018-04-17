Ex-Jet Nick Mangold, one of NFL's best centres, retires
In this Sept. 1, 2011, file photo, New York Jets' Nick Mangold looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, N.J. Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has announced his retirement from playing football after 11 seasons in which he established himself as one of the NFL's best at his position. The 34-year-old Mangold announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning, April 17, 2018, that he will sign a one-day contract with the Jets to retire as a member of the team. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:05AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Former New York Jets centre Nick Mangold has retired after an 11-year career in which he established himself as one of the NFL's best at his position.
The 34-year-old Mangold announced Tuesday morning on Twitter he will sign a one-day contract with the Jets to retire as a member of the team. Mangold didn't play last season after he was released by New York in February 2017.
The Jets will hold a news conference April 24 at their facility to honour the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
Mangold was a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2006 and immediately became a starter for New York.
Known for his consistency, sense of humour and blond, bushy Viking-like beard, Mangold was one of the most popular Jets players among teammates and fans.