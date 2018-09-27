Excitement builds ahead of Ryder Cup
Europe's Justin Rose plays from the 13th tee during a practice round ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held in France from Sept. 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 6:26AM EDT
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France -- With the sun beating down on Le Golf National, European and American players are getting in their final practice before the start of the Ryder Cup.
Tiger Woods might be taking it easy, though.
Woods chose not to take a tee shot in front of thousands of spectators who were gathered around what is set to be an atmospheric first tee.
Instead, he let playing partners Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas take their shots and walked down the fairway with them.
The opening ceremony and the draw for Friday's morning fourballs take place later Thursday.