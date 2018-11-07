

The Associated Press





FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive end Bruce Irvin to a one-year deal, reuniting the veteran with coach Dan Quinn.

Irvin, cut by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, became a free agent after clearing waivers on Tuesday with $3.8 million remaining on his contract. His signing was announced Wednesday by the Falcons, who did not release terms of the deal.

The 31-year-old Irvin is an Atlanta native. He celebrated his return home by posting on his Twitter account "Man it's time! You can't put a price on the chance for me to play for my people and city! It's bigger than money!"

Irvin played two seasons with Seattle when Quinn was the team's defensive co-ordinator.

The Falcons rank 14th in the league with 17 sacks. Irvin had three sacks with Oakland but recently had been on the field only in the te am's nickel defence.