

Colin Perkel, Shawn Jeffords and Alanna Rizza, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Nearly 20,000 Toronto Raptors fans cramming a downtown arena erupted into “O Canada” as the potentially championship-clinching Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors got underway Monday.

Outside, thousands of other eager Raptors fans donned ponchos, huddled under umbrellas and spontaneously burst into chants of “Go Raptors Go!” as the game tipped off on the team's home court.

Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica, best known for her chart-topping duet “The Boy is Mine” with Brandy, performed the Star-Spangled Banner. For Canada's national anthem, the NBA decided it was up to fans in the venue and across the country to sing loud and proud.

A day of persistent rain barely dampened the spirits of those who waited to get into the Jurassic Park fan zone outside the arena where Canada's sole NBA team was playing the two-time defending champions from Oakland, Calif.

Fans came from all over Toronto, and from farther afield. The smell of legal marijuana wafted through the air as the lineup snaked halfway around the large arena amid predictions that the Raptors would take home the title.

“I've been a Raps fan since Day 1, young, young,” said 15-year-old Kamryn Thompsett. “Being in the NBA Finals is a big thing to me. If they win tonight, it's party all night.”

A soaking wet Sam Patenaude said she lined up at 7 a.m. to get into Jurassic Park.

“It's better than being inside. The fans are amazing. There's so much energy. I love it,” she said. “It doesn't matter if it's baseball, or hockey, or basketball, we support our team. That's what Canada does.”

Even those who only recently became team fans were brimming with anticipation.

“I just hopped on the bandwagon after we won - what's it called? - the semifinals,” said Jediael Tracey, 22. “Now they mean everything to me.”

Allen Agco and Iris Ilano flew in from Vancouver on Monday morning to get a spot in Jurassic Park, where some had been camping out since late Friday.

“We knew we had to be part of the fans and the craziness,and we've actually been looking at flights since Game 1,” Allen said.

For those unable to get to Toronto, versions of the Jurassic Park fan zone, with its large screens broadcasting the games, sprang up across the country.

Peel police said they were expecting 25,000 fans at Mississauga's Celebration Square - now dubbed Jurassic Park West.

In Montreal, enthusiasm for Canada's lone NBA franchise was enough to create the unthinkable: A major downtown street was closed off Monday night so fans could cheer on a team from Toronto. For the first time, part of Peel Street became a Montreal version of Jurassic Park - the same stretch that was closed last week for Canadian Grand Prix.

Fans in Halifax watched at block parties, while those in Regina headed to Mosaic Stadium, home of the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders, to watch on the MaxTron screen. The screen is the largest in Canada, and, at more than 630 square metres, is bigger than a standard NBA basketball court.

Some, however, were disappointed. City officials in Guelph, Ont., were forced to cancel their viewing party, saying it was too windy to inflate the outdoor screen.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Mayor Libby Schaaf have been competing to see who can raise more money for a good cause, with Toronto fans asked to donate to the SickKids Foundation for the Hospital for Sick Children and Warriors fans challenged to give money to two food banks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a bet with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, putting up bagels and beer against wine and chocolate.

Online ticket-resale site StubHub said Monday's game was its all-time NBA leader in sales. The highest ticket sold on the site for Game 5 was listed at $27,500, it said.