

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press





Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos.

The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo.

His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.

Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday.

Pelé’s casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial.

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.