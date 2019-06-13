

Colin Perkel, Liam Casey, Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors, a team whose magical playoff run has sparked civic pride and raucous enthusiasm in the city and across Canada, had fans on their toes as they took a three-point lead against the reigning champ Golden State Warriors on Thursday at the half-way point of a game that could decide the NBA championship.

As has been increasingly the case since the Raptors' playoff run began, excited and slightly anxious fans jammed Jurassic Park, the fan zone outside the team's empty downtown arena - some after waiting hours in pouring rain - to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals on big screens.

“It's difficult to put into words what this means to me, but my love for my son - and the Raptors - is off the charts,” said John Drzazga, 41, of Grimsby, Ont., whose 10-year-old son Dustin spent the first part of the game roaming the zone in an inflatable dinosaur suit with a two-metre long tail.

Isabelle Leonardo-Cruz said the Raptors represent Toronto as a whole and supporting them is like being part of a community,

“It's kind of like we're part of the team even though we're not,” she said.

Fans also gathered both indoors and outdoors across the country to cheer on a team from a city many love to hate, their enthusiasm measured by unusually jammed bars.

Nationally, spending in bars jumped 63 per on Monday from the same day a year ago, when the Raptors lost a Game 5 nail-biter by a single point, according to payments firm Moneris. The biggest increase was in Edmonton, which saw spending jump a whopping 279 per cent. Spending in bars in the Toronto area almost doubled.

Daniel Zhang, 18, who arrived at Jurassic Park from Markham, Ont., shortly after midnight with a tent, tarp and inflatable mattress, said he was skipping his high school prom to watch what could be the last game of the season with fellow fans.

“This game is uncharted territory, both for me and every other fan here. It's an elimination game,” Zhang said.

In Oakland, Calif., where the Warriors were hosting the Raptors, cheers erupted in Oracle Stadium as Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLauchlan performed O Canada and Pat Monahan, of pop-rock act Train, sang The Star Spangled Banner before the game got underway.

Cities in Ontario - including Mississauga, Brampton, Kingston and London - held packed viewing events, as did Halifax. Montreal shut down two city blocks to allow the improbable: people cheering a team from Toronto. Fans in Regina, as they did on Monday, watched on the massive screen at the Roughriders' home stadium, while those in Edmonton headed to the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Even in Rickford, Ill., hometown to Raptors star Fred VanVleet, fans began their party at 6 p.m. at the newly created Jurassic Park RKFD to take in their local hero.

“Fred is an amazing basketball player and a genuinely good person both on and off the court,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. “We're excited to support him as he works to bring home an NBA championship.”

Outside Christchurch, New Zealand, a Canadian flag hung on a suburban fence emblazoned, “Let's Go Raptors” and “We the North.”

Love of the Raptors, who have already achieved unsurpassed heights in their 24 years, prompted Toronto Mayor John Tory to don his now-signature black-and-gold blazer to visit the gathering crowd Thursday morning.

“It is beyond comprehension that people could be down here, huddled under these makeshift tents, for hours on end, more than a day, overnight,” Tory said. “It's cold, it's rainy, it's been such a terrible spring, but they've been here week after week, day after day, and they're the greatest fans in sports.”

A championship win by the Raptors would mark the first for a Canadian team in one of the big four professional sports since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.