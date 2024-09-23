

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press





John Tortorella had a former coach by his side Monday to help him at Philadelphia Flyers training camp.

The father of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who tragically passed away almost a month ago, was a special guest.

Flyers players tapped their sticks on the ice as Guy Gaudreau, a former coach at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey, appeared.

Flyers players shook Gaudreau's hand at the end of practice and thanked him for his help.

"He was hesitant at first, but we didn't pressure him," Tortorella said. "I think it worked out really well today. I gave him my drill book from training camp.

"We'll see if we can get him here a few more times to be a part of our team. I don't want it to be a one-day thing. I think it'll be therapeutic for him to be here with us and do some drills."

Tortorella, who had never met Gaudreau before Monday's practice, added that Gaudreau was welcome to come out anytime to help the Flyers.

"I've never met Johnny or Matthew as a coach, but their family is here," Tortorella said. "It's a horrible story. He's a coach and he's done a lot of work with young players here. I thought it would be great if he could work with us."

Tortorella joked that Gaudreau was giving him a hard time because he was yelling at players to skate faster during practice.

"A lot of people know him in the organization because of his reputation," said the Flyers head coach.

Tortorella attended the Gaudreau brothers' funeral last month.

"Their wives were so strong in the way they carried themselves," Tortorella said. "Nobody can imagine (what it's like). Nobody can. I hope to get to know the family.

"It's just horrible what happened. It's still pretty recent. It's present. It's with us. We just want to be a part of it and try to help."