

John Pye, The Associated Press





MELBOURNE, Australia -- Roger Federer has won his 20th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final.

Back where his career resurgence began last year with an unexpected run to the title following a six-month injury layoff, Federer had an almost perfect title defence until he reached the second set of the final.

After going through four years without winning a major, Federer has now won three of the last five.

The 36-year-old Federer started with an intensity that stunned Cilic, getting service breaks in the first and third games and forcing his Croatian rival to go for a new racket after just 12 points. Federer only conceded two points on his serve in the opening set, which lasted just 24 minutes and was played under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena because of the heat outside.

But Cilic rallied in the second, getting his big forehand working and, after missing a set point on Federer's serve in the 10th game, levelled the match in the tiebreaker.

Federer won the third set in 29 minutes and was up a break in the fourth but momentum swung fully again, with Cilic going on a roll to level the match. Federer's first-serve percentage plummeted from above 80 in the third set to 36 in the fourth as Cilic attacked.

The fifth started with Federer fending off two break points to hold, then breaking Cilic for a 2-0 lead.

Federer upped his level when it counted most, breaking Cilic again in the sixth game and then closing out love -- including an unsuccessful challenge from Cilic on match point -- to start his celebrations.

Federer had won eight of their previous nine matches -- his only defeat coming in the semifinals of the U.S. Open in 2014, where Cilic claimed his first major title.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski is also an Australian Open champion.

Dabrowski and Mate Pavic saved a championship point before combining to beat Rohan Bopanna of India and Timea Babos of Hungary 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 under a closed roof Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

It's the second career major for Dabrowski, who became the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title last year when she won the French Open mixed championship with Bopanna.

She and Pavic were combining for the first time in Australia, and they hadn't dropped a set on the way to the final.

"A couple of weeks ago in Brisbane, I read an article where it said that Bopanna was playing with Babos and I hadn't spoken to him yet about playing," Dabrowski said. "I had a lot of other things going on, so I was kind of just procrastinating (about) the decision, I suppose, to find a partner for the mixed doubles.

"Then after I read that article, straightaway I messaged some people and Mate was one of those people and he responded almost immediately."

Asked if she was surprised that her French Open-winning partner was playing with someone else at the Australian Open, Dabrowski replied: "Yeah, I mean, only because we hadn't spoken about it. I wasn't about to go find another partner without talking to him first. But this is the business and this is the industry that we are in, and you kind of just have to have a tough skin."

The season-opening Australia swing has been a good one for the Canadian.

The 25-year-old teamed with China's Xu Yifan to win the Sydney International women's doubles title earlier this month.

Pavic has collected two Grand Slam titles within 24 hours. He teamed with Austrian Oliver Marach to win the men's doubles title Saturday night, in the match that followed Caroline Wozniacki's win over Simona Halep in the women's singles final.

Babos, who won the women's doubles title on Friday, and Bopanna were seemingly in control of the final, which was played indoors after organizers enforced the tournament's extreme heat policy as the temperature neared 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

But Pavic and Dabrowski recovered to level the match in the second set and then raced to a 6-3 lead in the deciding extended tiebreaker.

With files from The Canadian Press