Federer, Serena try to avoid more upsets at Wimbledon
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates defeating Slovakia's Lukas Lacko in their men's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 7:14AM EDT
LONDON -- Roger Federer and Serena Williams will try to avoid further upsets at Wimbledon as the third round begins on Friday.
Federer was set to play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Williams faced Kristina Mladenovic of France as they continue their quests for a ninth and eighth Wimbledon title, respectively.
Williams finds herself the favourite again after defending champion Garbine Muguruza lost on Thursday, meaning only two of the top-eight seeded women are still in the field.
No. 3 Marin Cilic also lost on Thursday, becoming the third of the men's top-10 seeds to go out.
Five-time champion Venus Williams was also in action, facing Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.