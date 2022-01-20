

The Canadian Press





MELBOURNE, Australia -- Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open.

It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour.

Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings.

Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round.

Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a walkover against France's Arthur Rinderknech.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.