FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions until further notice
A television broadcast van stands next to a FIFA sign prior to a press conference. (AP Photo/Keystone/Steffen Schmidt)
Reuters
Published Monday, February 28, 2022 12:47PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 28, 2022 12:47PM EST
Feb 28 (Reuters) -- FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national and club teams from all competitions until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, the bodies said in a joint statement on Monday.
"Football is in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace," the statement read.