

The Canadian Press





A ruling by the FIFA Appeals Committee puts former Canada coach John Herdman at Ground Zero within Canada Soccer for spying on rival teams.

The ruling, which dismissed a Canadian appeal of FIFA's sanctions imposed on the Canadian women's team at the Paris Olympics for using a drone to spy on New Zealand, says Canada Soccer pointed the finger at Herdman on July 27.

"Canada is investigating the history of this matter, but we suspect that the practice of using a drone stems back to John Herdman when he was the head coach of the women's national team. In other words, this was a practice started by one person -- John Herdman -- and continued by Bev Priestman," Canada Soccer said according to the FIFA document.

"It was not facilitated by the federation. New Canada Soccer administration is supporting a full independent investigation of this issue and has already taken steps to ensure that this scouting tactic does not happen again".

Priestman, since sent home from Paris in the wake of the scandal, was an assistant coach under Herdman.

Herdman took over the women's team in 2011 and switched to the Canadian men in January 2018. He quit Canada Soccer last August to take over Toronto FC of Major League Soccer.

The FIFA document, which was forwarded to The Canadian Press, was shown in its entirety Tuesday on its Inside.fifa.com website. On Wednesday, the document was redacted to remove the name of Herdman and others.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, a drawn-looking Herdman did not address the specifics contained in the FIFA document, citing the "integrity of the investigation."

"As part of that, I'll be supporting with as much evidence as I can offer or support I can offer through that investigation," he said. "Until that concludes, I won't be able to comment on those matters specifically."

He said he would speak "on all those matters at the right time. I think the time is just not now."

But he repeated his position first stated last Friday that his record was clean at the Olympics and World Cups.

"I can again clarify that at a FIFA World Cup, pinnacle event, Olympic Games, at a Youth World Cup, those activities have not been undertaken," he said. "And I've got nothing else to say on that matter."

Herdman led the Canadian women to two Olympics, winning bronze in 2012 and 2016. He also took the Canadian men to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On Wednesday, a sports arbitration court also dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against the women's team, as emails from earlier this year released by soccer's governing body appear to show a Canada Soccer analyst resisted a request from the team's head coach to engage in "spying."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its panel of three arbitrators rejected the appeal by Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer to reverse the penalty imposed in relation to a drone spying scandal involving the team's coaching staff ahead of Canada's opening game against New Zealand.

Herdman said he was "devastated" for the women's team.

The eight-ranked Canadian women faced No. 22 Colombia in their final group match Wednesday, needing a win to overcome the points deduction and advance at the Olympic tournament.