Canadian figure skater Piper Gilles says she has been treated for Stage 1 ovarian cancer.

Gilles made the announcement Sunday in a video on Instagram.

The 31-year-old Gilles and skating partner Paul Poirier earned bronze in ice dancing at the world championships this year.

They also won gold at three World Cup events this year, including Skate Canada.

She and Poirier represented Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Gilles had told reporters that she had an appendix removed in January but revealed in today's social media post that removing that organ was part of the process to remove a tumour from her left ovary.

