

The Canadian Press





Filly Caitlinhergrtness overtook 3/5 favourite My Boy Prince in the deep stretch to win the 165th running of the $1-million King's Plate on Friday.

Caiitlinhergrtness, a 9/1 pick ridden by Rafael Hernandez, captured the 1 1/4-mile race on Woodbine Racetrack's Tapeta course in two minutes 3.45 seconds.

The race was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed for safety reasons due to heavy rain.

My Boy Prince, with Sahin Civaci aboard, finished second with Midnight Mascott, ridden by Luis Contreras, taking third in the 12-horse field.

The second leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack on Sept. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.