Filly Caitlinhergrtness rallies to win $1-million King's Plate at Woodbine
Jockey Rafael Hernandez celebrates while riding Caitlinhergrtness (4) across the finish line during the 165th running of the Kings’s Plate horse race in Toronto on Friday, August 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 23, 2024 5:52PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2024 6:04PM EDT
Filly Caitlinhergrtness overtook 3/5 favourite My Boy Prince in the deep stretch to win the 165th running of the $1-million King's Plate on Friday.
Caiitlinhergrtness, a 9/1 pick ridden by Rafael Hernandez, captured the 1 1/4-mile race on Woodbine Racetrack's Tapeta course in two minutes 3.45 seconds.
The race was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed for safety reasons due to heavy rain.
My Boy Prince, with Sahin Civaci aboard, finished second with Midnight Mascott, ridden by Luis Contreras, taking third in the 12-horse field.
The second leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie Racetrack on Sept. 10.
