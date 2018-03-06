

The Associated Press





REGINA - There are no more undefeated teams in Pool B at the Tim Hortons Brier after Northern Ontario and Manitoba were defeated in Tuesday's morning draw.

Manitoba skip Reid Carruthers suffered his first loss at the 2018 Canadian men's curling championship 10-5 to Ontario's John Epping.

Epping's Toronto rink used a huge five-point ninth end to move into a tie for first in the pool at 4-1 with Winnipeg's Carruthers and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Jacobs suffered his first loss when he fell 8-4 to host Saskatchewan. Steve Laycock's team opened the scoring with four in the second end and added a three-point fifth end en route to improving its record to 3-2.

In other Draw 9 action, Quebec (2-3) opened with three in the first end and stole two in the second en route to an 8-3 victory over Nunavut (0-5), and New Brunswick (2-3) scored three in the ninth end and stole two in the 10th in a 9-6 come-from-behind win over Prince Edward Island (1-4).

The morning results left defending champion Brad Gushue as the only undefeated skip at the Brier. Gushue and his Team Canada ring from St. John's N.L., faced Nova Scotia in Pool A action Tuesday afternoon.