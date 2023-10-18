

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK - Five members of the Toronto Blue Jays have been named finalists for American League Gold Glove Awards.

Pitcher Jose Berrios, catcher Alejandro Kirk, third baseman Matt Chapman, left-fielder Daulton Varsho and centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier were among the three finalists at each of their respective positions.

Major League Baseball announced the finalists Wednesday afternoon. Winners will be named on Nov. 5.

Managers and coaches from each team voted from a pool of players in their league, excluding players from their club. The SABR defensive index, which aggregates defensive metrics, is also used to determine the winners.

Berrios was up against Minnesota pitchers Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez for the honour. The Twins swept the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card series earlier this month.

Kirk, Jonah Heim of the Texas Rangers and Baltimore's Adley Rutschman were finalists at catcher.

Chapman, a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, was up against Houston's Alex Bregman and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez.

Varsho was up against Cleveland's Steven Kwan and Baltimore's Austin Hays. The final three in centre field included Kiermaier, Chicago's Luis Robert Jr., and Seattle's Julio Rodriguez.

Finalists were named for the nine standard positions and the utility position.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.