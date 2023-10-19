

The Canadian Press





Calgary Flames draft pick Topi Ronni is under investigation in his native Finland after being accused of rape.

Ronni's Finnish Elite League team Tappara Tampere said on its website that Ronni informed the club of the investigation and stepped away from team activities.

The alleged incident occurred two years ago, when Ronni was a minor.

Ronni, 19, said in a statement on the team website that he received a court summons regarding the allegation on Thursday. The allegations have not been proven.

The Flames said in a statement that they became aware of a legal issue involving Ronni after they selected him in the second round, 59rh overall, at the 2022 NHL draft.

The NHL club said it will “let the legal process follow its due course” and will not comment further.

Ronni, a centre, has a goal and an assist in 12 games with Tampere this season.

He appeared in five games for Finland at the 2023 world junior championship in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.