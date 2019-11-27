Flames trying to focus on hockey amid Bill Peters' uncertain future
FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, new Calgary Flames NHL hockey team head coach Bill Peters speaks to the media in Calgary, Alberta. Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the team is looking into an accusation that head coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward a Nigerian-born hockey player a decade ago in the minor leagues, then arranged for the player’s demotion when he complained. Akim Aliu tweeted Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Joshua Clipperton, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:53PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Calgary Flames are doing their best to focus on hockey with the future of head coach Bill Peters still up in air amidst allegations he directed racist comments at one of his players in the minors 10 years ago.
Peters is still employed by the team, but will not be behind the bench when the Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.
Associate coach Geoff Ward, who will lead the Flames against the Sabres, said he didn't know if Peters is still in Buffalo.
Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuk started his scrum at KeyBank Center on Wednesday morning by saying he would only answer questions about hockey.
Former NHLer Akim Aliu made the allegations against Peters via Twitter on Monday night.
Aliu, who is black, never referred to Peters by name, but referenced Calgary's airport code "YYC" when writing about the alleged coach involved in the matter.