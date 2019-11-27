

Joshua Clipperton, The Associated Press





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Calgary Flames are doing their best to focus on hockey with the future of head coach Bill Peters still up in air amidst allegations he directed racist comments at one of his players in the minors 10 years ago.

Peters is still employed by the team, but will not be behind the bench when the Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Associate coach Geoff Ward, who will lead the Flames against the Sabres, said he didn't know if Peters is still in Buffalo.

Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuk started his scrum at KeyBank Center on Wednesday morning by saying he would only answer questions about hockey.

Former NHLer Akim Aliu made the allegations against Peters via Twitter on Monday night.

Aliu, who is black, never referred to Peters by name, but referenced Calgary's airport code "YYC" when writing about the alleged coach involved in the matter.