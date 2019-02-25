

The Canadian Press





TAMPA, Fla. - Former Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki homered against his old team in his first at-bat since July 2017, leading the New York Yankees to a 3-0 win over Toronto in spring training action on Monday.

Tulowitzki sent Marcus Stroman's second pitch of the day over the right-field wall.

Tulowitzki -- released by the Jays this off-season with two years and US$34 million remaining on his contract along with a $4-million buyout on a $15-million club option for 2021 -- was plagued by hamstring and ankle injuries during his time with Toronto. After he was cut, he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees for the major league minimum $555,000.

Stroman gave up three hits -- including another home run to Kyle Higashioka -- and two runs in a two-inning spring debut as Toronto fell to 0-3.

Left-hander James Paxton of Ladner, B.C., started for the Yankees in his New York debut, holding the Jays hitless, while walking two and striking out a pair in two innings. The Seattle Mariners traded Paxton to the Yankees during the off-season.

The Jays managed just one hit -- a single by outfielder Teoscar Hernandez -- on the day against six Yankees pitchers.