

The Canadian Press





Joe Kapp, the former CFL and NFL star quarterback, has died. He was 85.

According to CFL officials, Kapp died Monday night. He had reportedly been battling dementia for more than a decade.

Kapp played collegiately at the University of California, Berkley and was taken in the 18th round of the 1959 NFL draft by Washington but when the club didn't contact him, Kapp opted to sign with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

The B.C. Lions acquired Kapp from Calgary after the 1960 season.

Kapp was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 1963, the same season he led the Lions to a Grey Cup appearance. He guided B.C. to its first league title the following year.

He left Canada to join the NFL's Minnesota Vikings in 1967 and in 1969 tied an all-time record with seven TD passes en route to leading the franchise to a 12-2 record and Super Bowl berth against Kansas City.

But the Chiefs prevailed 23-7 and Kapp finished his playing career in 1970 with the Boston Patriots.

Kapp later served as head coach at his alma mater (1982-86) as well as Lions GM (1990).

In 2011, Kapp made headlines when he and former Hamilton player Angelo Mosca came to blows during luncheon.

During the '63 Grey Cup, which Hamilton won 21-10, Mosca knocked Lions running back Willie Fleming out of the game with a hit many, Kapp included, felt was dirty.