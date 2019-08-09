Former international Rhian Wilkinson named head coach of women's youth teams
Canada's Rhian Wilkinson, left, and Germany's Anja Mittag vie for the ball during a semi-final match of the women's Olympic football tournament in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday Aug. 16, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eugenio Savio
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 1:54PM EDT
TORONTO -- Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson has been appointed head coach of the Canadian women's under-17 and under-20 soccer teams.
The 37-year-old Wilkinson will remain an assistant coach to Kenneth Heiner-Moller with the senior side.
Wilkinson won 181 caps for Canada in a distinguished playing career that stretched from 2003 to 2017. She took part in four World Cups and three Olympics.
A native of Pointe-Claire, Que, who now makes her home in Vancouver, Wilkinson most recently served as head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite program.
Wilkinson starts a six-day under-20 camp on Sunday in Burnaby, B.C.