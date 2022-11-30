

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays have named Don Mattingly to serve as bench coach under manager John Schneider, the team announced Wednesday.

Mattingly spent the last seven seasons as manager of the Miami Marlins. He announced in September that he would not seek a new contract with the team.

A six-time all-star over a 14-year big-league playing career with the New York Yankees, Mattingly also previously spent five seasons as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It was great getting to know Don throughout this process and we are very excited about the experience he brings with him, from the variety of roles he has had over the years,," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said in a release. "The organization and I are looking forward to his impact on the players and staff, as we look ahead to an exciting 2023 season."

Mattingly, 61, won three division titles with the Dodgers and was named National League manager of the year in 2020 with the Marlins. Miami finished with a 69-93 record last season.

The Blue Jays said interim bench coach Casey Candaele will return to Triple-A Buffalo to resume his job as manager of the Bisons. He was promoted to serve as Schneider’s bench coach after the Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo in July.

Mattingly worked as a hitting coach and bench coach for the Yankees, and as hitting coach of the Dodgers before his managerial stint in Los Angeles.

Added a baseball lifer �� pic.twitter.com/xMFrR12b4h — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 30, 2022

As a player, he won the 1984 batting title and earned the AL most valuable player award in 1985. He won nine Gold Glove awards at first base and three Silver Slugger awards.

The Blue Jays plan to announce their full 2023 coaching staff in the coming weeks, the team said.

Schneider was promoted from bench coach to interim manager after Montoyo's departure. He guided the Blue Jays to a 46-28 mark the rest of the way but Toronto was swept in a first-round playoff series by the Seattle Mariners.

Schneider had the interim tag removed on Oct. 21 and agreed to a three-year deal as manager with a team option for the 2026 campaign.

The Blue Jays (92-70) finished second in the AL East last season, seven games behind the Yankees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.

With files from The Associated Press.