

The Canadian Press





Former Canadian swim star Mark Tewksbury says attending the queen's funeral felt like a "personal" experience.

Tewksbury was among thousands to honour Queen Elizabeth at her funeral in London yesterday.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist and member of the Order of Canada says he's tried to live his life in a similar way to the queen.

He says he respected the late monarch for what he called "her duty and her service."

He says that gave him "more of a personal connection" to yesterday's service, "as opposed to a connection to the institution of the monarchy."

The Canadian delegation attending the queen's funeral also included actress Sandra Oh, performing artist Gregory Charles and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer.

Tewksbury says he was proud of being able to represent Canada's diversity within the delegation.