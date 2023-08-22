A former Toronto Blue Jays player has revealed he's been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after years of "burying pain deep down."

Travis Snider, who played for the Jays until 2012, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, sharing his struggles with trauma and anger.

“About a year ago, I was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD),” Snider wrote. “At the time, I had no idea what that even meant. I only knew PTSD as something soldiers experience after surviving the horrible realities of war.”

Snider went on to say that he has spent “most of [his] time on earth convincing the people around me I have it figured out.”

“In reality, I have been burying the pain deep down. I have felt lost, scared, and alone like I am fighting for my life” he said.

Snider wrote that, during childhood, he underwent “multiple stints” in anger management and behavioural therapy, and that, as an adult, he has continued seeing professionals for mental health, including various therapists and sports psychologists.

“All of these efforts are to better understand the hand I have been dealt, [to] make sense of the anger that [courses] through my veins on a daily basis, [to] figure out why I can hyper-focus on some things but will also disassociate with the best of them,” Snider wrote.

“These experiences have provided me with moments of clarity to a deeper understanding as to the generational trauma I was born into,” he continued. “It’s also taught me a lot about the choices I make on a daily basis and how those can fuel (and mitigate) the highs and lows I experience.”

The former professional athlete said he’s sharing his story now because there are “millions” of others who have experienced worse – many of whom lack a platform to raise awareness.

“If you are struggling with something, please find a way to get help,” Snider urged others.

“You don’t have to do it alone.”

Snider spent 15 years in the MLB, playing in more than 600 games for three different teams. He announced his retirement from the sport in January 2022.