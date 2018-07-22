Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie; 1st Italian to win a major
Francesco Molinari of Italy kisses the trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 8:14AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 22, 2018 2:40PM EDT
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland - Francesco Molinari has won the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.
It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian. He shot an 8-under 276.
The 35-year-old's first PGA Tour victory came at the Quicken Loans National earlier this month.