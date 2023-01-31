

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Free-agent reliever Chad Green has signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays confirmed the deal on Tuesday, noting the 31-year-old Green signed a two-year contract worth US$8.5 million, with options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The right-handed Green had a sold start to the 2022 season with the New York Yankees, recording a 3.00 earned-run average with 16 strikeouts over 15 innings.

He left the Yankees' game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 19 with right forearm discomfort and three days later New York announced that he needed Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

The typical recovery time for the ligament-replacement procedure is 12 to 18 months.

OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP Chad Green to a 2-year contract with options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.



Welcome to the #BlueJays, Chad! pic.twitter.com/cl1AhLqlW8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 1, 2023

Green has a 33-22 record with a 3.17 ERA over his career, striking out 494 in seven seasons with New York. He has 11 saves and 53 holds over his career.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound pitcher set personal bests in 2021 with 10 wins, 67 games, and 83.2 innings pitched while keeping a 3.12 ERA.

To make room on the 40-man roster left-handed pitcher Matt Gage has been designated for assignment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.