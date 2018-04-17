G League salaries to go up to $35,000 for most players
The Raptors 905 and the Maine Red Claws take part in the first tip off for the NBA Development League at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario Thursday November 19, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 2:09PM EDT
NEW YORK -- G League salaries are going up next season, to $35,000 for most players and up to $385,000 for those on two-way contracts.
Salaries also can be enhanced through bonuses and call-ups. NBA teams called up 50 players a total of 60 times last season, generating just over $11 million in additional salary.
The G League also says about 25 per cent of its players this past season earned an average of $44,000 in affiliate player bonuses. The maximum regular salary in the G League was around $26,000.
There also are pools for G League players who go to the playoffs and win end-of-season awards.
Two-way players next season will earn up to $77,250, topped on days where they're called up by the prorated NBA rookie salary.