

The Canadian Press





ZHANGJIAKOU, China -- Canada's Sofiane Gagnon and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe have advanced to the women's moguls final at the Beijing Olympics.

Gagnon, from Whistler, B.C., had the best performance of the second qualifying round, scoring a 75.63 to advance to the final at her first-ever Olympics.

Dufour-Lapointe, from Montreal, made it to the medal round thanks to a 70.45.

They join Chloe's younger sister Justine Dufour-Lapointe in the final after she qualified on Thursday.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe won moguls gold in Sochi in 2014 and then silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Beijing is Chloe Dufour-Lapointe's fourth Olympics, having competed in Vancouver in 2010, Sochi and Pyeongchang. She won moguls silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.